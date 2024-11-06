University of South Dakota establishes Rob “Kip” Kinnunen Academic Achievement and Athletic Excellence Award

The University of South Dakota is proud to announce a new award for track and field and cross-country athletes named the Rob ‘Kip’ Kinnunen Academic Achievement and Athletic Excellence Award. The Rob ‘Kip’ Kinnunen Academic Achievement and Athletic Excellence Award, also known as The Coach Kinnunen Excellence Award, is a new prestigious award honoring the remarkable…