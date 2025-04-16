VDC holds ribbon cutting to welcome Blazing Dealz store

The Viborg Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting at Blazing Dealz in Viborg on Monday, April 7. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Blazing Dealz store on Monday, April 7, in conjunction with the store’s Open House that day.Although the storefront is new, Blazing…