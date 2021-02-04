Viborg Bridge to be replaced

Part of the 2019 Bridge Improvement Grant rehabilitation and replacement awards Turner County structure bridge located 2.9 miles east of Vibrog on 291st is pending approval for $1.5 million from the South Dakota Transportation Commission. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Highway Superintendent Kent Austin discussed bridge structure #63-189-230, 2.9 miles east of Viborg on 291st. Austin stated the bid letting is still pending and would be awarded within the next few weeks by the Department of Transportation Commission for the BIG grant. 

Austin said he received the contract last week and was hoping to get it bid in December. He explained the engineer’s estimate was $2.3 million and another $100,000 from the P.E. grant. Austin stated the cost is now at $1.8 million. 

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove asked did the county co-sign the contract?

Austin noted the state handles all the details other than the county’s 25 percent. 

He explained that the process would begin Monday, March 1 and be completed by Friday, Nov. 5.

Chairman Mick Miller asked what the detour plan is?

Austin stated the detour would consist of going south of Viborg to 19A and into Centerville because the detour is back to the original road. He noted the detour would go through Centerville back on the county road around the beach to the four-way stop. Austin said most drivers would find their way around. 

