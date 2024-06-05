William Klawonn was the winner of the first ever Viborg Food Pantry Cook Off with his recipe for Calico Beans. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor No one left the Viborg Community Center hungry on Sunday, June 2, as the Viborg Community Food Pantry held their first ever Cook Off, where participants used only ingredients…
Latest News
- Remembering D-Day 80 years later
- Irene’s Amateur Baseball Team re-formed this year
- Memorial Day shooting in Centerville
- “Adventure Begins at Your Library” – Summer Reading programs kick off this week
- Viborg Food Pantry hosts Cook Off
- Paul Frankus, Jr.
- Victor Koehn
- R. Lee Corbin
- Zachary Frankus
- Carrol Ann Heidebrecht