Viborg Food Pantry hosts Cook Off

Jun 5, 2024 | Home, News

William Klawonn was the winner of the first ever Viborg Food Pantry Cook Off with his recipe for Calico Beans. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor No one left the Viborg Community Center hungry on Sunday, June 2, as the Viborg Community Food Pantry held their first ever Cook Off, where participants used only ingredients…

