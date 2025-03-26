Viborg-Hurley Cougars bring home second place at State B basketball tournament

The State B runner up team, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars. (Front row) Quinn Johnson, Lujain Bahram, Godwin Johnson, Jake Austin, Brenner Gerdes, Kayden Thibodeau-Lindemann, Morgan Patterson, Bridget Benest, Oakley Kolthoff, and Boeden Gerdes. (Back row) Coach Cory Jacobsen, Coach Mason Madsen, Coach Shane Warwick, Nolan Kolthoff, Braydyn Morrison, Brady Schroedermeier, Brock Frederickson, Lincoln Vannorsdel, Nick Hanson,…