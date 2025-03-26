The State B runner up team, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars. (Front row) Quinn Johnson, Lujain Bahram, Godwin Johnson, Jake Austin, Brenner Gerdes, Kayden Thibodeau-Lindemann, Morgan Patterson, Bridget Benest, Oakley Kolthoff, and Boeden Gerdes. (Back row) Coach Cory Jacobsen, Coach Mason Madsen, Coach Shane Warwick, Nolan Kolthoff, Braydyn Morrison, Brady Schroedermeier, Brock Frederickson, Lincoln Vannorsdel, Nick Hanson,…
Latest News
- Timber heard around Parker
- Viborg-Hurley Cougars bring home second place at State B basketball tournament
- “Love In the Name of Christ” celebrates one-year anniversary with a full house
- Parker School Board discusses possible sports cooperative with Marion
- Norma Jean MacArthur
- Centerville Track competes at Dan Lennon Invitational
- Parker track at Dan Lennon
- Big East Honors announced
- March 27, 2025
- Cougars headed back to State B Tournament