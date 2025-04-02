Viborg-Hurley Elementary delights families with musical performance

Kindergarteners Kohyn Jacobsen, Julia Luke, and Mallory Wurtz sing and do the actions to What Kind of Band are You? (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer On Thursday, March 17, Viborg-Hurley Elementary School captivated their family and friends with a vibrant and entertaining musical performance. Under the direction of music instructor Connor Brown, students presented…