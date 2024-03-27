Viborg-Hurley Elementary lights up the stage with “Night at the Movies” concert

Bo VanHull, Aaliyah War Bonnet, and Sadie Benson use Boomwhackers to accompany the song “Knowing What I Know” from the movie Wish. (photo/ Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley Elementary School transformed into a cinematic wonderland as students, under the expert guidance of music teacher Connor Brown, treated a captivated audience of parents, grandparents,…