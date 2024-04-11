Viborg-Hurley High School’s ‘Euphoria’ Prom enchants attendees

Viborg-Hurley SeniorsFront- Paisley Skonhovd, Bailey Weegar, Mataya Vannorsdel, Maggie Kessler, Raegan Smith, and Ella Kessler; 2nd Row- Calli Barnes, Zoey Christensen, Luke Campbell, Gia Miller, and Haley Nelson; 3rd Row- Reiley Murray, Josh Roth, Peyton Hansen, and Bryson Morrison; Back Row- Kobee Sherman, Chance Schoellerman, Devin Sayler, Garrett Dangel, and Jenner Menezes (picture/Faydra Christensen) Faydra…