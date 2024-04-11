Viborg-Hurley SeniorsFront- Paisley Skonhovd, Bailey Weegar, Mataya Vannorsdel, Maggie Kessler, Raegan Smith, and Ella Kessler; 2nd Row- Calli Barnes, Zoey Christensen, Luke Campbell, Gia Miller, and Haley Nelson; 3rd Row- Reiley Murray, Josh Roth, Peyton Hansen, and Bryson Morrison; Back Row- Kobee Sherman, Chance Schoellerman, Devin Sayler, Garrett Dangel, and Jenner Menezes (picture/Faydra Christensen) Faydra…
Latest News
- Centerville honored by Metro Area leaders
- New Clay-Union Electric facility serving area
- Viborg City Council approves liquor license for Camo Saloon
- “Military kids are like dandelions. They bloom wherever they are planted.”
- I-W students attend large group contest
- Machine shed fire utilizes three fire departments
- Viborg-Hurley High School’s ‘Euphoria’ Prom enchants attendees
- Viborg’s Danish Community Club needs your help!
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School takes center stage with Spring Concert
- Security Bank welcomes James Bohnsack to Viborg Branch