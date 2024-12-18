The 8th graders stood for a special song that focused on just the 8th grade musicians. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer The Viborg-Hurley Middle School bands and choirs spread holiday cheer during their annual Christmas concert, entertaining a packed audience with a variety of seasonal favorites. Under the expert direction of Mrs. Sharee VanVoorst,…
Latest News
- Marion celebrates Hometown Christmas
- Centerville holds 2024 Community Gala Event
- New pastor at Komstad Covenant Church enjoying welcoming atmosphere
- Irene ALA Unit #93 host Christmas dinner at HSC
- Marion students perform at Christmas concert
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School Celebrates the Season with Festive Concert
- Know your Neighbor
- Adella (Della) Fogelman
- Marilyn Carol Bondesen
- Freeman overtakes the Cougars in overtime