Viborg-Hurley Middle School Celebrates the Season with Festive Concert

The 8th graders stood for a special song that focused on just the 8th grade musicians. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer The Viborg-Hurley Middle School bands and choirs spread holiday cheer during their annual Christmas concert, entertaining a packed audience with a variety of seasonal favorites. Under the expert direction of Mrs. Sharee VanVoorst,…