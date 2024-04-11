Viborg-Hurley Middle School takes center stage with Spring Concert

Some of the singers from the 5th-8th grade girls choir- Olivia Schoepf (6th grade), Grace Hjelm (8th grade), and Lilah Bauer (7th grade), singing “You Belong to Me” by Taylor Swift. (photo/Faydra Christensen) By Faydra Christensen The musical talents of Viborg-Hurley Middle School students were on full display during their spring concert held on April…
