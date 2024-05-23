Viborg-Hurley School District celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement

The VHHS Class of 2024. (Front Row) Paisley Skonhovd, Bailey Weegar, Raegan Smith, Zoey Christensen, Marcus King, Ella Kessler, and Maggie Kessler. (Middle Row) Jenner Menezes, Haley Nelson, Calli Barnes, Gia Miller, Mataya Vannorsdel, Ryan Afrouzi, Lucian Warren, and Chance Schoellerman. (Back Row) Kobee Sherman, Bryson Morrison, Reiley Murray, Devin Sayler, Garrett Dangel, Luke Campbell,…