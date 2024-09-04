Viborg-Hurley School launches “Farm to School” and “Beef to School” programs

Jackie Miller, who is an Assistant Cook at the school in Hurley, generously donated fresh green beans from her own garden to kick off the school’s Farm to School program. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg-Hurley school district launched two new programs this year that they hope will bring local, high quality food to…