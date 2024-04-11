The Viborg Danish Community Club is looking for volunteers to help with the town’s biggest weekend of the year and will be holding an informational meeting at the Community Center on Wednesday, April 24. Renae Hansen | Writer We’ve all heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child. That’s also a…
Latest News
- Centerville honored by Metro Area leaders
- New Clay-Union Electric facility serving area
- Viborg City Council approves liquor license for Camo Saloon
- “Military kids are like dandelions. They bloom wherever they are planted.”
- I-W students attend large group contest
- Machine shed fire utilizes three fire departments
- Viborg-Hurley High School’s ‘Euphoria’ Prom enchants attendees
- Viborg’s Danish Community Club needs your help!
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School takes center stage with Spring Concert
- Security Bank welcomes James Bohnsack to Viborg Branch