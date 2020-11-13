Volunteers battle blaze north of town
Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The federal government allocated South Dakota just over $141 million to assist with COVID-19 related […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker’s city council met in regular session last Monday night. Although there were a few […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Johnson Engineering PE, LSIT, Dan Johnson updated the board […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, a motion was made to have president Jason Chester […]
Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sanctioned a girl’s division for the 2020-2021 wrestling […]
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the voting results. […]