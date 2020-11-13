Volunteers battle blaze north of town

By | Posted November 13th, 2020 |

While helping fight a blaze north of Marion last week, Parker was called back to battle a fire just north of Parker. A field, which contained corn stalk bales, had started on fire and volunteer fire fighters from Parker and Chancellor were able to get the fire under control. Photo/Sarah Ebeling

    Kenneth Ray Buller

    79 Friday, Nov. 13 Parker Kenneth Ray Buller was born on Jan. 18, 1941 near Parker, the second son to […]

    Michelle Axelson

    47 Wednesday, Nov. 11 Marion Michelle Moore was born Oct. 18, 1973 in Mitchell to Phillip and Cheryl (Olson) Moore. […]