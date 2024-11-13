Voter turnout lower than expected despite highly anticipated ballot in Clay, Yankton counties

Riva Sharples | Writer Voter turnout in Clay and Yankton Counties, as well as across the state, was lower than anticipated for Election 2024. Statewide, 69.3% of South Dakota’s 624,186 registered voters cast ballots this year. Clay County saw a 67.52% turnout, while Yankton County had 74.9% of registered voters cast ballots this season.With seven…