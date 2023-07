Wakonda Legion Auxiliary hands out awards

Wakonda American Legion Auxiliary member Ruth Hessman was recently recognized for 50 years of membership. Here, ALA President Donna Henriksen (left) gives Hessman the award (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The Wakonda Legion Auxiliary recently recognized area youth for their patriotism, as well as recognizing their own members for their loyalty and service to…