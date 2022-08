Wakonda’s Annual Cornstock Event Happens Saturday

By Riva Sharples The t-shirt theme and design is always one of the most anticipated elements of Wakonda’s Cornstock celebration. T-shirts usually sell fast and are collectible among Cornstock fans. Cornstock, Wakonda’s annual town celebration that is the primary fundraiser for the Wakonda Swimming Pool, happens this Saturday, July 23. It is the 22nd year…