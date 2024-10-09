Wakonda’s Crist selected for 4-H Ambassador Program

Congratulations to Carley Crist of Wakonda on being selected for the 4-H Ambassador Program. Crist, of Union County, has been involved with the Eager Beavers 4-H Club and the SkillsX by 4-H Committee.The State 4-H Ambassador program strives to develop the minds of young people by increasing and promoting leadership activities in 4-H. Through participation…
