Weekly Commissioner meeting

Jul 17, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting opened with public input. No one came forward. Public input was closed. Highway Superintendent Kent Austin began with giving the commissioners an update on the roads and bridges. He is still waiting for some of the bridges to be inspected after the heavy rains and flooding.  The project…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register