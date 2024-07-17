Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting opened with public input. No one came forward. Public input was closed. Highway Superintendent Kent Austin began with giving the commissioners an update on the roads and bridges. He is still waiting for some of the bridges to be inspected after the heavy rains and flooding. The project…
Latest News
- Dakota Ace Hardware celebrates their past, looks forward to their future
- Fifth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend
- Camo Saloon hosts Grand Opening
- Clerk of Courts and Court Services are relocating
- “What Makes Centerville a Great Place to Live?”
- “Helping Build Danish Traditions”
- Marion School Board meets July 11
- “From the Front Porch”
- Weekly Commissioner meeting
- Patricia (Pat) Lou Karber