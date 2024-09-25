Weekly Commissioners meeting

Sep 25, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting was opened to public input. There was no public input.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin presented fuel quotes. A motion was made to accept the gas quotes. The motion passed. He also provided an update on the road paving that still needs to be completed.Next, State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman sat…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here