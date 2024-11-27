Weekly Commissioners meeting

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin introduced the new office manager, Vanessa Scott. He then presented diesel fuel quotes for the commissioners to review. A motion was made to approve the quotes. The motion passed. Hwy. Superintendent Austin provide updates on what he and his crew are currently working on this week….

