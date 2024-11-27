Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin introduced the new office manager, Vanessa Scott. He then presented diesel fuel quotes for the commissioners to review. A motion was made to approve the quotes. The motion passed. Hwy. Superintendent Austin provide updates on what he and his crew are currently working on this week….
Latest News
- Knutson’s Western Store closing after more than 53 years
- Parker NHS “Rake the Community”
- Turner County Courthouse is officially closed for business
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
- Area residents participating in “Prince of Peace” production in Sioux Falls
- Bugge takes visitors on a musical tour of Denmark at the Daneville Heritage Museum
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Ruby Wiens
- Paul Murray Adamson
- Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann (Ellis) Nelson