Weekly commissioners meeting

Jul 24, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting was called to order and a motion was made to approve the day’s agenda. The motion passed. The meeting was opened to public comment. There was no public comment.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came to discuss updates from around the county. They opened the last closed road. There are…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here