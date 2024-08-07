Weekly Commissioners meeting

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin began the meeting. He presented the commissioners with a driveway application for Bruce Voog on the northeast corner of 24-97-52. A motion was made to approve the application for Bruce Voog. The motion passed. Moving on, Hwy. Superintendent Austin notified the commissioners that the forty-four critical…
