Weekly Commissioners Meeting – April 30, 2024

May 1, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting opened with public comments. Residents came to air their concerns about the potential wind farm. One resident shared her concern about the proximity of a wind turbine to her residence on Turkey Ridge. The commissioners acknowledged their concerns. Public comments ended.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin came before the commissioners…

