Weekly Commissioners Meeting, June 5

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting opened with public comment. No one appeared for public comment. Auditor Misty Dahl presented the primary canvasing for post-election audit. Turner County had 23.9% overall voter turn out. The precinct reporting is as follows:Precinct 1-35%Precinct 2-27%Precinct 3- 17%Precinct 4-17%Precinct 5-17%Precinct 6-28%Precinct 7-13%Precinct 8-19% A motion was made to…