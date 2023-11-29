Weekly Commissioners meeting

Nov 29, 2023 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer State’s Attorney Katelyn Hoffman gave an update on the upcoming cases. There is no change.A motion was made and passed to deny the County Assistance case #6-23 due to lack of information from the subject. Auditor Misty Dahl has sent out two letters and has not received a response.Interim…

