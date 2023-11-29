Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer State’s Attorney Katelyn Hoffman gave an update on the upcoming cases. There is no change.A motion was made and passed to deny the County Assistance case #6-23 due to lack of information from the subject. Auditor Misty Dahl has sent out two letters and has not received a response.Interim…
Latest News
- Let the celebration begin!
- $3 million building project beginning at Swan Lake Christian Camp
- Prince of Peace production the perfect holiday activity
- Communities working together
- Wakonda youth returns from three-month mission trip
- Irene’s Christmas in the Valley happening this weekend
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Dale Dean Korslund (Corrected)
- Marianne Plucker
- Duane Andersen