Weier shows off her Wool Classic Sheep at the State Fair

The Wool Classic is a show that is open to youth five – 18 years old. Currently, there are classes for yearling ewes and fall and spring ewe lambs. The show ends with a showmanship contest. Showmanship is the ability of an exhibitor to present their animal effectively and competitively in the show ring. It sounds simple, but the best showmen will tell you it takes practice and hard work!

The participants are judged on how quickly and smoothly they set up their animal, keeping their eye on the judge, bracing their animal, having both hands on the animal, and walking their animal in a straight line are just a few of the showmanship skills judged. This year, Remington Weier took home the first-place prize in the beginner class. Weier is the daughter of Kyle and Taylor Weier and granddaughter of Troy and Jennifer Smith of Parker and John and Ev Weier.

Sheep were domesticated 10,000 years ago in Central Asia, but it wasn’t until 3,500 BC that people learned to spin wool. Wool was the first commodity of sufficient value to warrant international trade.

While wool represents only about three percent of the world’s fiber production, it is essential to many countries’ economies and ways of life. Because of this importance, the South Dakota Wool Classic was held at the South Dakota State Fair on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The annual show was founded by the Rambouillet, Targhee and Corriedale breed associations to showcase the wool sheep breeds of South Dakota and get the youth involved with them.