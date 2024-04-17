Welcome back, Deputy Zick

Apr 17, 2024

(L-R) Chief Deputy Brent Booth, and Deputy Tyler Zick are sworn in by States Attorney Katelynn Hoffman (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer A few weeks ago, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office gained another deputy with the return of Tyler Zick. State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman officiated the oath of office for both Deputy Tyler…

