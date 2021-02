Monday sun shone on the Parker city sign on the side of city hall displaying quite the difference a week can make.

Last Monday, Feb. 15, temperatures never made it above zero and hadn’t for days, with the thermometer at one point reading -28. But in true South Dakota fashion, just one week later, the pendulum had swung an astonishing 78 degrees as the sign read 50 Monday, Feb. 22.

Photo/Sarah Ebeling