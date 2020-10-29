What’s next for Parker School

Board members Erin Anderson and Greg Simmermon answer questions from the public at last week’s meting. (Photo/Dawn Rye)

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Parker School Board informational meeting to the public, board members addressed the community on renovations to the school.

Koch Hazard approached the school board back in June after the school spent $10,000 on a survey to provide information on each area of the school.

President Jason Chester said he encourages the community to give their feedback. He noted there would be no major decisions made during the meeting.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer explained the high school was built in 1972 and the elementary was built in 1956. The first and second grade classrooms, gym and lunchroom were added in 1962 and the final additions, including the administrative office, were built in 1974.

DeBoer said the school board had been talking about a project this size for the last four years. He noted it started to pick up more “traction” as the board discussed HVAC systems and repairing heating and cooling issues.

DeBoer explained the most significant issues seem to be space and the need for social distancing. He commented when he became superintendent seven years ago, there were 347 students. Currently, there are 479 students.

“There are a lot of needs and a lot of wants. There are areas that we would like to grow. That is why were are looking for the input and feedback from all of you,” commented DeBoer.

Chester said if a new school comes to fruition, the footprint would be located south of the football field complex.

He explained the design he chose would allow the school to pay for it with capital outlay certificates. Chester said it’s the only non-bond option and it would address all the issues without raising taxes.

Bond company DA Davidson representative, Jerry Spethman, explained the two ways a school district can fund a South Dakota project. He said capital outlay certificates are limited tax bonds and the second option is with a bond election authorization. Spethman explained a bond certificate the school could issue is one and a half percent of its taxable valuation without a referendum to go to a vote. He said this would be a limited bond for a cost of $5.2 million. He noted capital outlay certificates are required to be repaid within 20 years from the capital outlay fund. Spethman explained a bond is a separate option authorized by the taxpayers as an unlimited (full-faith credit pledge) of all the district’s taxable values. He said election bonds are repaid within 50 years, however, most schools pay it off in under 30 years.

DeBoer said all of the plans presented has a completion date of 2024.

Board member Greg Simmermon explained that if the school removes two parts of the older buildings, it would allow more space and help the cafeteria issue. He said this option cost around $14 million.

Board member Erin Anderson said she agrees with Simmermon’s opinion because it addresses the older addition. She noted this option also allows the ability to increase the school technology program such as shop class. Anderson commented the construction field and welding industry are growing and the kids are interested in filling that demand.

She said this option is crucial because it sets the school up for success in the future.

Board member Ransom Jones noted he also agrees with Anderson and Simmermon.

“I’m the guy that wants a new facility. I’m not going to hide behind that. I’m going to tell you we need a 50 year plan that fulfills all the needs that we have!” exclaimed Jones.

He explained he is an advocate and recognizes the school has needs. Jones said that this design also allows the school to complete the project in phases.

Board member Brett Olson explained that he agrees with Jones on a new school. However, realistically, his option would be to renovate the elementary through 12th grade.

Parent Inna Netesov asked what happens if the school knocks down the current buildings, where the students will attend school?

Koch Hazard Keith Thompson explained the 2024 date allows the project to be done in phases one year at a time. He noted the details are not worked out. He said once the 1938 addition was torn down and the project was complete, there would be 12 new classrooms.

Mom Julie Anderson questioned with the possible projects and how many students could it handle and for how long? She asked if the school would max out the capacity again, would there be an ability to add?

Thompson replied that it’s difficult to project a project of this size too far out. He noted his company is comfortable with the 20 plus years out and a new school would be 40 years. He said the designs are based on the existing footprint, so there is room for expansion.

Ryan Wieman said he was a Marion born and bred guy and there are some issues over in Marion. He asked what does the school plan to do if the Marion School District shut their doors?

Wieman questioned what would happen if out of the current 185 students, two-thirds of them want to come to Parker? He said it is a real concern because their board is trying to find another solution and he doesn’t foresee more people moving to Marion. He commented he favors a new school and anybody who knows him knows he likes new stuff. Wieman noted if the Parker School Board would pursue building a new school, they may want to consider asking the Marion School to pay for half. He commented it could be a considerable problem five years down the road when the Marion School closes and the only option they have is to split the district in half.

Chester said he has sat through several meetings with the Marion School Board and he’s not going to bet on them to be willing to pay for half of a new school. He explained if Parker gains a third of their district, the Parker School valuation will increase.

“I don’t want to build for 180 kids that we don’t have show up!” exclaimed Chester.

Simmermon said since he has become a board member, he has wanted to work with Marion 100 percent. He noted during their discussion, he has been kicked in the (teeth) too many times. Simmermon commented there a great people in Marion, but for some reason, there is something not allowing these two schools to get together.

“We have to make decisions based on the facts that we currently have. And project the best as we can,” commented Anderson.

She said the board has to make a decision based on Parker moving forward alone. Anderson noted the best-case scenario would be Marion join Parker, however, the board has to move forward based on this school’s needs.

Parker parent Trevor Christiansen said the board is talking numbers in the millions of dollars, but how do these various plans directly affect his property?

Spethaman said per $1,000 valuation, increase would be $2.25 per $1,000 based on a $15 million bond. Spethaman explained an annual tax increase would be $168.75 per year for a $75,000 home and $562.50 per year for a $250,000 home.

Rob McKenny of Parker questioned where does the school board stand when it comes to a dual facility?

DeBoer said it would be based on space and the only other piece of property the school owns is located south of the football field. He noted conversations were brought up if elementary students stay in the current building and seventh-12th grade would move to a new building.

He commented that he believes the board is not entirely against it, however, it would not benefit from the added teacher cost.

Chester said that growth is a good thing with the Parker School District, however, the state funds the school based on 600-650 student status. He explained that it is a two teacher per classroom scenario. He noted the school just crawled their way out of an opt-out because the school couldn’t pay the bill based on kid vs. teacher ratio.

Jones commented any project of this size would be expensive, however, the value is tremendous. He explained seven times in the Koch Hazard study it showed the Parker School was dilapidated. Jones said he loves the historical importance and shows his “Parker Pride” just like everyone else, but the board and the community have to consider the future.

“We are going to grow and we have a wonderful community and a wonderful school district. We are producing amazing kids that are high in academics. Why would we not invest in the future of our district and our children?” questioned Jones.

Dustin Haase said he appreciates the board looking at several different options and appreciates the board doing the study. He noted in nine years with the 20 model design, the student number would be at 660. Haase commented open enrollment kids are nice, but tax dollars are a huge deal.

Lori Dykstra noted her kids were open enrollment students from Marion and believes the board should be talking to Marion. She said her husband grew up in Marion and it was not an easy decision to send their kids to Parker. Dykstra commented from her outside perspective she sees the potential the school has and what the school could become in the future.

Anderson said the other thing the community has to remember is the teachers. There are a lot of young teachers in the school district and they want to continue to attract their talent to help the students grow.

Kristen Wieman explained she is a second-year teacher at Parker and has been a teacher for 21 years. She said she feels the “Parker Pride” in the town and the pride in the school.

She commented she feels that to keep the pride going, they should build a new school. She noted that Parker has two phenomenal music teachers and that this school district would be very fortunate with a new school building. It would provide them an opportunity to grow the music program.

Rachel Hangman said she doesn’t live in Parker yet. However, her family will be building a home here and her four children would be attending Parker in the spring. She commented she appreciates the work, thought process and effort into the Parker community.

“I see the “Parker Pride,” and that is why I want my children to come here!” exclaimed Hageman.