What’s next for the courthouse?

Monique R. Hurtado | writer A week before Christmas, at the weekly commissioners meeting, it was discovered that the trusses on the east side of the Turner County Courthouse had separated 19 inches. Upon hearing this, the commissioners immediately sprang into action and declared a state of emergency over the courthouse. Deep Foundation Company arrived…
