Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The stigma, the shame. “Not in my home.” Or, “we can’t let the neighbors know”. These are all feelings that victims of domestic abuse think of at first. Some tend to hide the bruises or withdraw from society until the evidence vanishes. Many think that domestic violence is something that…
Latest News
- Meet your deputies
- Theft reports in Chancellor
- Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt and concert just around the corner
- When domestic violence hits close to home
- Parker Fire raises fire safety awareness
- Parker holds annual Lawnmower Poker Run
- Marion School board meeting October 9, 2023 recap
- Haunted School, Trunk or Treat events being planned in Irene
- After 36 years, Wakonda’s Santa Shack event cancelled
- Berdell Langerock