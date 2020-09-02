Wirt discussed community room policy

By | Posted September 2nd, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting Extension Secretary Chris Wirt discussed the community room policy.

Wirt said she wanted to check in about the community room because of the COVID issue. She noted when the driver’s licensing holds monthly license renewals, people are limited. Wirt explained there are monthly planning and zoning meetings that petitioners attend.

She said 4-H groups have hosted their meetings in the past.

She asked “Is it still ok the 4-H groups hold their meetings in the community room? Are there guildelines that need to be put into place?”

“We really don’t have a set standard. It has always been as long as you are not selling something, then you could use it,” said Wirt.

She noted she was looking for some guidance or procedures as usual.

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked when there is a 4-H Club that meets, what kind of numbers are we seeing?

Wirt said their numbers run between 15-30 members and parents.

She noted the meetings are held at night or on Sunday afternoons.

VanHove commented the 4-H clubs have to have someplace to hold a meeting.

Wirt explained there is three clubs that meet and during the summer, it was limited.  

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked if there was a building at the fairgrounds that could be used?

Wirt said that was a discussion that needed to be held with Lavonne Meyer.

She explained the old lunch stand was knocked down and the 4-H members raised funds to build the new lunch stand. They also made improvements in the expo building.

Wirt noted since 4-H is tied to the county, they don’t have to pay rent during the fair. She explained every building at the fairgrounds is full of storage items.

Ciampa asked if there is enough space in the basement?

Wirt said there is enough space during the 4-H meetings.

The board agreed to continue to use the community room as usual.

