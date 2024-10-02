With 1,250 competitors, this year’s Watchdog Band Festival was biggest ever

The Centerville High School Band is perfectly in sink during the Watchdog Marching Band Festival. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Last Friday, September 27, the streets of Beresford were filled with the sound of music and marching, as area bands competed for prizes and accolades during the 8th annual Watchdog Marching Band Festival.This year’s…