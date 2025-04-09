Josh VanDriel is the manager at Revolution Repair & Towing. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor After 45 years of business, Steve and Nancy Wrigg have stepped down and have handed control of their Viborg towing business over to new owners. Steve retired from the Wrigg’s family owned business, Viborg Repair & Towing/Wrigg Auto Sales,…
Latest News
- A night of Feudin’, Fightin’ & Fussin’ in Davis
- Stretch Fitness opens 24-hour gym
- Wriggs retire, hand reigns of business over to Revolution Repair & Towing
- CHS celebrates grand opening of Worthing grain terminal
- Parker School Board holds meeting to continue discussion on possible sports cooperative with Marion School
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School spring concert delights with musical talent and a fun twist
- Rose Haan
- Three Cougars earn All-State honors after strong showings at Class B tournament
- Tornadoes named to Class B girls’ All-State Team
- Pheasants fall in opener