Wriggs retire, hand reigns of business over to Revolution Repair & Towing

Josh VanDriel is the manager at Revolution Repair & Towing. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor After 45 years of business, Steve and Nancy Wrigg have stepped down and have handed control of their Viborg towing business over to new owners. Steve retired from the Wrigg’s family owned business, Viborg Repair & Towing/Wrigg Auto Sales,…