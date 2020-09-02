Zoning director retires after 20 years of service

Dawn Rye | Writer

After 20 years serving as the Turner County Zoning Director Faye Dubbelde has retired from her position.

Dubbelde started her career at the courthouse in 1998 and in 2000, she was promoted to the zoning director.

She said the one thing she will miss the most is people in her office and the courthouse staff that she considers her family.

“I have met some really nice people throughout Turner County over the years,” commented Dubbelde.

She noted the last thing she will miss is driving in the winter and those blizzard type days.

Dubbelde explained her retirement plans include projects to start and finish. She also said she and her husband Jack will go on some trips.

Dubbelde noted her advice to the next zoning director is to attend workshops and schools and learn from there. She said to communicate with directors in other counties and share concerns and ideas and learn from them.

“Don’t take today’s problems home with you. Be kind to people,” said Dubbelde.