A letter to Santa

Posted December 3rd, 2020

Kids wanting to send a special note to Santa Claus this season are in luck. Drop your letter off at Twigs and Treasures now through Saturday, Dec. 12 and wait for a personal response from the North Pole, along with a special surprise. Twigs and Treasures owner Leigh Krumbach came up with the idea as a way to spread some joy to youngsters this holiday season. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

