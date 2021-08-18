Army Private First Class Rand honored with Turner County Bridge

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, the board discussed the SD bridge dedication in honor of Army PFC (Private First Class) Robert Rand.

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin presented the application to name a bridge in Turner County. Applications are due by

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove said the ceremony would be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Community Building.

Austin noted he would comply with a list of new bridges that Turner County has received in the last six years he has worked here. According to his records, nine new bridges were placed in Turner County. Highway 42 bridge north of Monroe over the east fork of the Vermillion River will be dedicated to PFC Rand.

Rand grew up in Monroe and was killed in action on Oct. 3, 1951, near Chorwon, Korea. He died from a direct mortar shell hit in one of the hardest-fought battles of the Korean War while on duty in the region of Heartbreak Ridge.

Naming bridges in honor of our combat veterans who died while serving their country is an initiative of Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.

“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memory lives on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen will give us an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”