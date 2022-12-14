Centerville holds 2022 Community Gala event

Dan Thompson accepting the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award from Jared Hybertson. (photo submitted) By Jared Hybertson,Community & Economic Development Coordinator The Centerville Development Corporation once again hosted the annual Celebrate Centerville Community Gala event. This year the event was held on Friday, December 2 at the Centerville American Legion. The event looks back…