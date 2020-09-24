Coming Together

By | Posted September 24th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
Thirteen-year-old Henry Niezwaag enjoys tinkering with motors on small engines, working with different model cars, fishing and being active in the Lennox Boy Scouts.
On Wednesday, June 10, a small four-wheeler project Niezwaag was working on for his little brother Brody, turned life changing when he partially amputated his fingers.
Jess (mom) said Henry was placing a new motor on the four wheeler and was taking it for a test run. She explained he reached down to shift and missed, causing his fingers to intertwine in the chain.
Jess commented she and her husband Rick had mixed emotions. She said they were scared, worried and had some guilt wondering if the accident could have been prevented. She said she and Rick were trying to stay strong for Henry and Brody during the ER visit and surgery.
“I told him when he went into surgery the night it happened that he was just going to be more special when they got done fixing him up,” commented Jess.
She explained Henry has had two surgeries so far, leaving him with a partially amputated pointer and middle finger.
Jess commented that Henry jokes around that he and his great-grandma have something in common. She noted not only do they share the same amputated fingers, but also hearing aids. Jess explained that earlier in the year, the family found out that Henry has mild hearing loss in his left ear due to a bone that never fully developed.
Jess said Henry might require one more surgery in the future to remove the remaining part of his fingernail.
Jess noted the accident has unfortunately placed a large dent in the family’s budget. She said thankfully their insurance has covered a good portion of the cost.
A poker run and benefit will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Chancellor Bar. Registration begins at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go to help the family pay for medical bills.

