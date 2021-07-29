Commissioners approve Pioneer Memorial Hospital budget

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the annual Pioneer Memorial Hospital nurse budget request.

Pioneer Memorial Hospital CEO Lindsey Hauger said this is her second year approaching the board regarding the annual nurse budget contract. She explained that looking at last year’s previous budget; they still experienced a loss of almost $2,500.00. Expenses will be back up this year from where they usually around $9,600.00.

Hauger noted that with expenses up from last year, she is requesting the four percent increase of around $2,600.00.

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked about the COVID money that would help pay the contract?

Auditor Sheila Hagemann said she would check into the details.

Chairman Mick Miller questioned if these were monthly payments?

Hauger said their facility receives funds every month from the county.

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove motioned to approve the $5,686 monthly payment for the Pioneer Memorial Hospital contract. Seconded motion made by Commissioner Jared Hyberston.