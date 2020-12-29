Continuing to clean up the city of Parker

On Monday, Jan. 4, the 1925 building located on East Second St. in Parker, also known as the Oddfellows Building, was demolished by Jim Rand Construction. The property owner that purchased the property in 1998 violated having a dilapidated property according the city officials. (Photo/ Dawn Rye )

    Parker girls upend Redfield

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker girls basketball team put it all together last Monday afternoon, picking up a big […]

    Pheasants topple Sully Buttes

    Shane Merrill | Writer Fresh off back-to-back wins, the Parker boys basketball team was back in action last week facing […]

    Nancy Ward

    68 Centerville Thursday, Dec. 17 Nancy was born in Peoria, Ill. on March 19, 1952 to H. Richard and Betty […]