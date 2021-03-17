Council discusses possible events center

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Editor’s note: This is just the first of an ongoing series about the proposed events center, the cost to the city, city numbers and much more. The first two stories about this proposed center arein this issue.

Two main topics were discussed at last week’s monthly city council meeting. First on the agenda was the Parker Senior Citizen’s building. Pete Jensen spoke to the council and told them that they are having several issues at the building but are not able to apply for any grants as they do not own the building. Jensen told the group that he knows the city could do the work, but would like to city to turn the building over to them so they can apply for the grants and take care of the building themselves.

Council member Peggy Berens asked the group if they were really sure they wanted to own the building.

Mayor Ron Nelson told Jensen, and others in the audience, that the building is an asset and is valued at $2.1 million. He asked Jensen to bring a list to the city of things that need to be done so they can think on it and discuss it more.

The other main topic of last Monday’s discussion was the proposed event’s center that could be paid for by the city.

Mark Kasten spoke to the group and explained that he and others were asked to look into a possible facility. The building, which would not house exercise equipment, would give so much back to the community. From sports tournaments to youth activities and much more, Ryan Wieman said that the committee has done their homework on Parker’s growth and Parker is providing a lot to its residents for $14 per $1000, according to the owner occupied mill levy. Wieman noted that Parker is running pretty efficiently and in the last nine years have added 35 new homes to town.

Nelson told the group that the city can afford to pay for this, at a cost of about $1 million and that if they do it for economic development the city will have more people moving to town.

He noted he believes this is a needed facility.

Council member Lance Nogelmeier said he does not think the city needs it. He questioned all the other city projects coming up and said they may be able to afford it now, but what about in the future.

Council member Arnie Erickson agreed, noting that the city does have a lot of infrastructure work that needs to be done.

The council had other questions that were discussed such as how it would be ran, who would run it and what the cost would be per year to run it.

Nelson said that although someone in town is working on putting up a fitness center, this is still needed and would be very beneficial to the community. He noted too that he would like to see the building up by this fall.

Chris Poncelet asked if the million dollar price included nets, bleachers and all of that.

Nelson said, “What we get it built for is to how much we can do it without outside money on it.”

Wieman explained that before they could decide anything, they would need a hard and fast number the city would give them so that they could raise the rest of it. He noted that with a project like this, it needs to have investment from the community.

“When you walk into facilities like this, if you are not familiar with activities like this, there are lots of advertising opportunities. And we need to lean on those to be able to help us cover the overhead cost to hopefully keep your cost to just the annual part of the building fee and we should be able to raise enough money to cover the overhead, heating it, cooling it, keeping that type of normal upkeep up,” said Wieman.

After more discussion from the council and the residents at the meeting, Nelson asked the group to come back next month with an update and with more numbers.

Also discussed was the possibility of having more of First Street being one way when construction at the school was done. Resident Joe Volz said he is not happy about losing his boulevard and doesn’t want kids using his alley as a shortcut.