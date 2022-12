First ever “Christmas in the Valley” event planned for Dec. 3 in Irene

Riva Sharples | Writer It’s going to be an old-fashioned, family-centered Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the first-annual “Christmas in the Valley” event in Irene. The day-long celebration will include a craft fair, kid’s activities, photographs will Santa and Mrs. Claus, a community scavenger hunt, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, horse and buggy…