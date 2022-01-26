Free COVID tests provided in Turner County

Dawn Rye | Writer

With COVID numbers rising, the federal government allows Americans to request free-at-home COVID tests. The White House limited orders to just four free tests per home. An at-home test will provide results within 30 minutes and can be used if COVID symptoms appear.

To order your free at-home COVID test visit COVIDTests.gov with expected shipment within seven to 12 days. The test should be administrated if COVID symptoms appear or five days after having close contact with someone who tests positive.

After clicking on the “Order Free At-Home Tests” button, individuals will be taken to a new page on the U.S. Postal Service’s website. The U.S. Postal Service’s website defaults to the limit of four tests. Once the information is added, an email will be sent regarding the status updates of the order with a confirmation shortly after checking out the U.S. Postal Service website. Once your order ships, the U.S. Postal Service said it would send a tracking number and update the expected delivery date.

According to Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson, his office would receive 288 kits, equating to one case/box of kits. However, the Department of Health is scheduling the kits to be shipped out on Monday, Jan. 24. This plan will be adjusted as needed depending upon when the shipment arrives.