Got a complaint?

By | Posted July 23rd, 2021 |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

Parker will be implementing new procedures for citizens to register nuisance complaints with the city office.  This will involve filling out a form describing the problem being reported so it can be kept on file.  Once filed with the city, the process will hold the city more accountable for following up on the matter.  “The complaint will not be public record,” said City Finance Officer, Adam Jans.  “No one will be able to come in and find out who filed the complaint, or see who the complaint was against.”

Jans said it would help the city keep better record of repeat complaints and repeat offenders.  He also said it will give them documentation as to what the outcome was and what resolution was put into place.  

The form can be picked up at the City office, or you can request on to be emailed to you at financeofficer@parkersd.org.

