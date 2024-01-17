Interim Sheriff moves to “make it permanent”

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Turner County Sheriff’s Office has undergone many changes in the last six months – from the sheriff and a few deputies resigning to the appointment of an interim sheriff. It was quite a shake-up for the county.From the moment the Commissioners appointed Jamie Buteyn as interim sheriff last fall,…
