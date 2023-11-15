Irene American Legion & Auxiliary to hold annual soup and bingo night

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Mark your calendars and plan on a fun evening of food, laughter and bingo!Saturday, November 18 the Irene American Legion and Auxiliary will be hosting their annual soup kitchen and bingo party. Starting at 5 p.m. various soups, taverns, hot dogs and pies will be served for a free will…
