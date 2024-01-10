January 9th Commissioners Meeting

Jan 10, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | writer State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman said her five-day trial will be held in Salem on May 15. She also discussed the temporary court arrangements since the courthouse cannot be used at this time.Christian Sanchez would like to rezone ten acres of AG land to rural residential. He said, “It is essentially…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register