Monique R. Hurtado | writer State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman said her five-day trial will be held in Salem on May 15. She also discussed the temporary court arrangements since the courthouse cannot be used at this time.Christian Sanchez would like to rezone ten acres of AG land to rural residential. He said, “It is essentially…
Latest News
- What’s next for the courthouse?
- Local Democratic party leaders celebrate holiday at the White House
- Meet Deputy Case
- Marion school bond election is right around the corner
- Swan Lake Christian Camp holding winter retreats while fundraising for expansion continues
- January 9th Commissioners Meeting
- First Commissioners meeting of 2024
- Sharon (Ness) Mikkelsen
- Cheryl Ann Sere
- Pheasants 5th in BEC