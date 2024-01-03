Local fire departments participate in Search and Rescue Training

Jan 3, 2024 | Home, News

Members from the Alcester, Beresford, Hudson, Irene and Viborg fire departments attended Search and Rescue Training in Alcester on December 16. (photo/submitted) Renae Hansen | Writer There was no need to panic if you noticed smoke rolling from the old Alcester-Hudson High School building on Saturday, December 16. Search and Rescue Training was being held…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register